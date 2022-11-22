Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Jamie Bowman Sells 57,515 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 57,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$344,457.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,853,234.06.
Jamie Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 23rd, Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$342,867.16.
Crew Energy stock opened at C$6.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.46 and a 12 month high of C$6.99.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
