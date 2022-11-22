Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BURBY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.60) to GBX 2,050 ($24.24) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 2,000 ($23.65) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.33) to GBX 2,190 ($25.90) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 2,070 ($24.48) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 1,730 ($20.46) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

