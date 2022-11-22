JMP Securities Trims MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Target Price to $15.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

MorphoSys stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 688.39%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

