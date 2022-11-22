Citigroup Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $144.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $140.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a PE ratio of 192.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,656,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

