Barclays Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.00.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $135.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $253.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $384,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

