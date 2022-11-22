BTIG Research Trims Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Target Price to $3.50

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $4.25 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

In other Lucid Diagnostics news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 33,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $57,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 873,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $55,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

