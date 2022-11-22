MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $233.00 at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $300.00 to $233.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.90.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $570.58.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $550,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,362 shares in the company, valued at $17,967,580.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 30.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 12.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

