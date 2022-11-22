Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $53.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.85.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

COUP opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $212.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $133,525.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $246,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 40.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.