Barclays Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.78.

Shares of SNOW opened at $141.14 on Friday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $392.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.37.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

