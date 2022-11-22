Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of SMWB opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 15.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

