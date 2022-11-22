FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Lowered by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

