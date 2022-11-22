Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.48. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

