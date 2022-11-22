FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Issued By William Blair

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Friday, November 18th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BJ opened at $73.13 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

