FY2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Raised by Analyst

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.13 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,643 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

