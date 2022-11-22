FY2023 EPS Estimates for Burberry Group plc Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a report released on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 1,730 ($20.46) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 2,070 ($24.48) in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.60) to GBX 2,050 ($24.24) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,190 ($25.90) to GBX 2,380 ($28.14) in a report on Monday.
Burberry Group Stock Down 1.2 %
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burberry Group (BURBY)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.