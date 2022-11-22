Equinor ASA to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.38. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.4 %

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.75 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.