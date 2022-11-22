Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average of $161.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

