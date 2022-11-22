Research Analysts Set Expectations for Premier Foods plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Premier Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Premier Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.