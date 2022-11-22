Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 41246 (APO.V)’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:APO)

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of 41246 (APO.V) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 41246 (APO.V)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get 41246 (APO.V) alerts:

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

41246 (APO.V) Price Performance

41246 (APO.V) Company Profile

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 41246 (APO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 41246 (APO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.