FY2023 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Cut by Analyst

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 (PAA.TO) Cuts Dividend

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.