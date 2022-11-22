The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $16.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $16.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.47. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Shares of PNC opened at $162.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.29 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,247,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 350,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

