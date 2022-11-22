Science Applications International Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC opened at $108.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

