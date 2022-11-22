FY2023 EPS Estimates for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.07). The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LVTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 610,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
