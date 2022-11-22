i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

About i-80 Gold

IAU stock opened at C$3.39 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.97 and a 12-month high of C$4.03.

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.