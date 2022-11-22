Kronos Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kronos Bio in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kronos Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRON. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth $1,566,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 77.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,528 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

