Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.91 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 65.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

