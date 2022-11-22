Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
