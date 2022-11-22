Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $232.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $291.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.00.
Globant Price Performance
Shares of GLOB opened at $177.25 on Friday. Globant has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $324.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day moving average of $193.49.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
