Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $232.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $291.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $177.25 on Friday. Globant has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $324.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day moving average of $193.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Globant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Globant by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Globant by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

