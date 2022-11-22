Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Smart Sand Trading Down 1.0 %

SND opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,416,411.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,337,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

