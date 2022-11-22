CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFFHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 2.10.

Get CIFI Holdings (Group) alerts:

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) stock opened at 0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 1 year low of 0.33 and a 1 year high of 0.33.

About CIFI Holdings (Group)

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.