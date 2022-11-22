Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $120.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $118,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

