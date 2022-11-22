Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Agile Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $20.81.
Agile Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Group (AGPYY)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.