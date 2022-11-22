Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSMGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.78.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.58. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

