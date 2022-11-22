Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.78.

INSM stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.58. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

