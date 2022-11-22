Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Regis Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGRNF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Regis Resources has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

