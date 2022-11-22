Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Regis Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Regis Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RGRNF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Regis Resources has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.
About Regis Resources
Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regis Resources (RGRNF)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.