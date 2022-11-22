Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of WTTR opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $65,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $3,333,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $409,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.