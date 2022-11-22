Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $272.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 416,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

