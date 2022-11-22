Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) PT Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International Price Performance

Shares of OIS opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

In related news, COO Philip Scott Moses bought 58,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $212,805.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,687.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 583,432 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,997,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,447,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 132,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,021.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 128,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 117,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.