HSBC Lowers Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMPNF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Get Champion Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income- producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.