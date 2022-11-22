HSBC Lowers Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CMPNF opened at $0.30 on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.
About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust
