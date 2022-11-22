Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DFLI opened at $8.49 on Friday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.95.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dragonfly Energy (DFLI)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.