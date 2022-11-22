Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFLI opened at $8.49 on Friday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

