Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $133.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $228.00.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.99. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,863,000 after buying an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

