Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Country Garden Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

