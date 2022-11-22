Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Country Garden Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $23.36.
About Country Garden
