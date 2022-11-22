Piper Sandler Raises TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $17.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.37.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE FTI opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.78. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after buying an additional 13,097,003 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after buying an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 6,175,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,881,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

