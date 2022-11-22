China SCE Group (OTC:CSCNF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China SCE Group (OTC:CSCNF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
China SCE Group Stock Performance
