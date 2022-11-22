Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tenaris by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,180 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Tenaris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,260,000 after purchasing an additional 683,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

