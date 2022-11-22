HSBC Lowers Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Kerry Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.06.

About Kerry Properties

(Get Rating)

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

