Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

HP stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.40%.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

