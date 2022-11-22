Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $21.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.47 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,299 shares of company stock worth $191,518,710 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.