Cowen Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jack in the Box to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $84.95 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 642.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,068 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Jack in the Box by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Jack in the Box by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.