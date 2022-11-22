Cowen Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jack in the Box to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.21.
Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $84.95 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
