Contrasting First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Foundation and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

First Foundation currently has a consensus price target of $22.10, indicating a potential upside of 57.74%. First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.60%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than First Bancorp.

This table compares First Foundation and First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $317.67 million 2.49 $109.51 million $2.16 6.49 First Bancorp $329.53 million 5.17 $95.64 million $3.34 14.29

First Foundation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Bancorp. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Foundation pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Foundation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 29.45% 10.71% 1.06% First Bancorp 30.32% 12.00% 1.25%

Risk and Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats First Foundation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. First Foundation Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 121 branches comprising 114 branch offices located in North Carolina and seven branches in South Carolina. First Bancorp was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.