ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) & Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Straumann shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of ZimVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Straumann and ZimVie, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Straumann 0 0 0 0 N/A ZimVie 1 2 0 0 1.67

Valuation and Earnings

ZimVie has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. Given ZimVie’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZimVie is more favorable than Straumann.

This table compares Straumann and ZimVie’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Straumann $2.21 billion 8.04 $433.35 million N/A N/A ZimVie $1.01 billion 0.23 -$95.30 million N/A N/A

Straumann has higher revenue and earnings than ZimVie.

Profitability

This table compares Straumann and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Straumann N/A N/A N/A ZimVie -9.96% -2.75% -1.49%

Summary

Straumann beats ZimVie on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics. It provides ceramic healing and screw retained abutments; intraoral scanning solutions; 3D printers; milling machines; and prevention products. In addition, it offers biomaterials, bone substitutes, membranes, biologics, and soft tissue management and oral healing products; digital solutions for dental labs, dentists, and centralized milling centers, as well as materials, third party systems, and guided surgery; surgical instruments comprising surgical and modular cassettes, guided instruments, implant maintenance products, bone block fixation sets, bonerings, titanium pin sets, and other cassettes; and edentulous, pro arch fixed, prosthetic, and mini implant solutions for edentulous patients. Further, it provides esthetic restorations that include ceramic implant monotypes, ceramic implants, abutments, biologics, and other solutions; and Emdogain for wound healing. Further, it offers systems Clear Correct aligners; and training and education services to its customers. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as corporate customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. The company also provides MIS solutions, such as Vital MIS and Timberline; and motion preservation solutions, including Mobi-C and The Tether. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

